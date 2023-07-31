Three suspects were arrested in northern Fontana at the end of a pursuit in the early morning hours of July 28, according to the Fontana Police Department.
At about 12:26 a.m., the Rialto Police Department requested assistance with a pursuit that entered the city, said Public Information Officer Daniel Romero.
As Fontana officers were en route to assist the Rialto P.D., the suspect vehicle stopped in the area of Firestone Drive and Doral Lane. The three occupants foot bailed from the vehicle, and one of them was immediately apprehended by Rialto officers.
The two additional suspects were hiding in nearby backyards and were arrested without incident by Rialto and Fontana officers with the assistance of Fontana Police Helicopter Eagle 1, Romero said.
