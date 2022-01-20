Three adult suspects were arrested on multiple gun charges in Fontana, according to the Fontana Police Department.
The P.D.’s Rapid Response Team received information regarding subjects selling guns illegally, the P.D. said in a Facebook post on Jan. 20.
Search warrants were written for two locations and served, and the weapons were seized.
Two of the three suspects were convicted felons, police said.
