Three suspects, including a Fontana resident, were arrested in connection with the theft of more than $1 million worth of property, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
On Feb. 7, detectives from the Sheriff's Central Station investigated an internal theft ring at the Scotts Miracle-Gro Company.
The thefts of high-dollar valued products were committed over several months by multiple employees and family members, the Sheriff’s Department said.
The investigation concluded with the service of five search warrants, which resulted in the recovery of more than $1 million in stolen property in addition to U.S. currency from profit of the sales of the stolen property.
Three suspects, identified as George Jimenez, 39, of Rialto; Erika Aguilar, 39, of Rialto; and Jose Monay, 54, of Fontana, were subsequently placed under arrest. They were charged with burglary, grand theft, embezzlement, possession of stolen property, and conspiracy to commit a crime.
The suspect were booked at the Central Detention Center. Jimenez is being held in lieu of $ million bail. Aguilar and Monay were released on a bail bond.
Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Detective J. Applegate of the Sheriff’s Department's Central Station at (909) 387-3545. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to www.wetip.com.
