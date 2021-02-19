Three suspects, including a woman from Fontana, were arrested and charged with identity theft during an incident in Rancho Cucamonga, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On Feb. 16, deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Station were dispatched to the area of Saffron Court and Plum Way. Witnesses reported seeing occupants in a red sedan attempting to steal mail. A second call from dispatch was aired a short time later with similar information.
As deputies conducted an area check, they observed a red Honda Civic near the intersection of Day Creek Boulevard and Victoria Lane matching the description of the suspect vehicle.
Deputies conducted a traffic stop and ordered three occupants out of the vehicle. The three suspects were identified as Yuvania Palafox, a 30-year-old Fontana resident; Daniel Araujo, a 26-year-old Rialto resident; and Jonathan Ruachoescobar, a 30-year-old Pomona resident.
During a vehicle search, deputies allegedly found a methamphetamine pipe and two backpacks containing numerous checks, ID's, credit cards and stolen mail belonging to numerous victims. Palafox, Araujo and Ruachoescobar were taken into custody and booked in at West Valley Detention Center.
The charges against the suspects include possession of 10+ persons ID with intent to defraud, use of access card account info without consent, conspiracy to commit a crime, receiving known stolen property, obtaining credit/etc. using other's ID, and using ID with intent to defraud/prior conviction.
A records check of Palafox revealed she is currently on Post Release Community Supervision and is being held without bail. Araujo remains in custody on $50,000 bail and Ruachoescobar is being held on $50,000 bail with additional warrants out of Los Angeles, totaling $400,000.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact the Rancho Cucamonga Sheriff’s Station. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or leave information at www.wetip.com.
