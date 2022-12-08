Three teenagers who were in a stolen vehicle were arrested in Fontana on Dec. 7, according to the Fontana Police Department.
At about 8:21 p.m., Gang Unit officers spotted a stolen white Honda Odyssey van in the area of San Bernardino and Palmetto avenues.
A traffic stop was attempted in the area of Tullock Street and Kaiser Avenue, where the three occupants got out of the van and tried to run away. However, all three were taken into custody after a short foot pursuit.
Two loaded handguns were located in the stolen vehicle, said Fontana Public Information Officer Daniel Romero.
The driver, Phillip Gonzalez, 18, was arrested and booked at West Valley Detention Center. The other two suspects were found to be juveniles. They were booked at San Bernardino County Juvenile Hall.
