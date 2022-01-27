Three traffic collisions were reported in Fontana on the afternoon of Jan. 26.
Fontana Public Information Officer Daniel Romero provided this information about the three unrelated incidents:
• At about 12:44 p.m., officers responded to an injury traffic collision report between a white BMW, a red Ford Focus, a silver Chevy Malibu, and a black Honda Accord. A pregnant woman in one of the vehicles was treated at the scene by San Bernardino County Fire/Medics and transported to an area hospital as a precaution.
• At about 1:58 p.m., officers responded to a collision at Alder and Randall avenues. This crash involved a green Subaru and a gray Toyota Camry. One of the drivers complained of head pain but did not want paramedics.
• At about 2:23 p.m., officers responded to Miller and Juniper avenues for a report of a vehicle vs. pedestrian collision. A witness said a gray Toyota Camry hit a juvenile on a skateboard. The juvenile was treated by the San Bernardino County Fire/Medics and transported to an area hospital as a precaution. The incident was found to be an accident. No persons were cited, and drugs or alcohol were not factors in this crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.