The City of Fontana will be installing flashing yellow arrows to the traffic signals at three intersections on Baseline Avenue in northern Fontana in November.
Flashing yellow arrows mean that drivers are allowed to turn left after yielding to all oncoming traffic and to any pedestrians in the crosswalk. Oncoming traffic has a green light, and so drivers must wait for a safe gap in oncoming traffic before turning.
Flashing yellow arrows reduce delays and increase the efficiency of traffic flow by providing more opportunities for motorists to make left turns, the city said.
The installation schedule:
Monday, Nov. 8 — Baseline/San Sevaine/Live Oak Avenue intersection
Monday, Nov. 15 — Baseline/Hemlock/Village Parkway intersection
Monday, Nov. 22 — Baseline/Almeria Avenue intersection.
