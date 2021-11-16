A three-vehicle collision took place in northwestern Fontana on Nov. 15, according to the Fontana Police Department.
The incident occurred at Beech Avenue and the Interstate 15 Freeway at 4:04 p.m. and involved a 2020 Toyota Highlander, a 2021 Toyota Camry, and a 2020 Kenworth big rig.
The big rig overturned and required a heavy-duty tow, according to Public Information Officer Daniel Romero.
The roadway was closed until 7:12 p.m.
San Bernardino County Fire / medics responded and treated a pregnant female at the scene. No one involved needed to be transported to a hospital, Romero said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.