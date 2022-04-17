A 3-year-old girl drowned in a spa in Fontana, according to the Fontana Police Department.
On April 10 at about 2:23 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 5300 block of Napa Valley for a medical call where a family was having a gathering at a local community pool.
The family lost sight of a 3-year-old for a short time. The child was found unresponsive in the community spa, police said.
Officers arrived on the scene and began giving CPR until San Bernardino County fire/medics arrived.
The child was transported to Kaiser Hospital by paramedics, where she was pronounced deceased.
Fontana P.D. detectives are handling the investigation.
"At this time, it appears to have been a tragic accident," said Fontana Public Information Officer Daniel Romero.
