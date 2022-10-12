Tokay Elementary School in Fontana will celebrate its 40th anniversary during a special event on Friday, Oct. 14.
The event, which is free and open to the community, will begin at 9:30 a.m. at the school, located at 7846 Tokay Avenue.
A school-wide assembly will include students performing songs and chants, and former Tokay principals and current student council members sharing stories and history about the school.
Tokay opened on Sept. 7, 1982, becoming the first year-round school in the Fontana Unified School District. At that time, the school had nine classrooms, no cafeteria, and nine teachers to educate 250 students. There were picnic tables for the students to use at lunch, and the playground was dirt.
As the community grew around it, Tokay installed new portable classrooms, a cafeteria, an administration building and a playground, and equipped the school with state-of-the-art technology and learning tools to serve its students.
