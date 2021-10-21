Tonia Lewis was honored by the Exchange Club of Fontana during the club’s Book of Golden Deeds ceremony recently.
Lewis, who has been Fontana’s city clerk since 2006, was praised for her many valuable volunteer contributions to the city over the years.
She is a lifetime resident of Fontana who is an honorary lifetime member of the Exchange Club, serving as the committee chairman of the Fontana Days Festival for many years.
She has also been a member of the Board of Directors of the Fontana Chamber of Commerce as well as a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, International Order of the Rainbow for Girls, Fontana Community Church, Fontana Historical Society, Fontana Woman’s Club, and other organizations.
Lewis was honored during the ceremony along with her husband Don as well as with Draymond and Estella Crawford, Janet Koehler-Brooks, and Jack Long.
