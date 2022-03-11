Topgolf has opened its first Southern California location in Ontario in a deal with San Bernardino County that is expected to create about 400 private-sector jobs, $625,000 in annual revenue to County Regional Parks, and an additional recreational opportunity for families and businesses throughout the county and the region.
“Topgolf will be an outstanding entertainment asset that will attract people from all over Southern California to San Bernardino County,” Board of Supervisors Chairman Curt Hagman said in a news release as Topgolf Ontario opened its doors to the public.
Hagman, whose 4th District includes the Topgolf site adjacent to Cucamonga-Guasti Regional Park in Ontario, developed the idea to use 13.7 acres of county-owned land at the southeast corner of Fourth Street and Archibald Avenue as a golf attraction more than five years ago. That led the county’s Real Estate Services Department to make contact with Topgolf.
“We are honored to be joining the San Bernardino County community as we open the doors to our newest venue to entertain the Inland Empire,” said Topgolf Chief Executive Officer Artie Starrs. “We are very excited to welcome the community to a fun, energetic experience one can only get at Topgolf.”
What started as a simple idea to enhance the game of golf has evolved into a best-in-class hospitality entertainment venue centered on a game that is accessible and appealing to all, regardless of skill or ability, the news release said. The Topgolf technology-driven experience is centered on guests hitting patented, microchipped golf balls into targets on a field.
The open-air, three-level venue features 102 climate-controlled outdoor hitting bays, chef-inspired signature menu items, top-shelf drinks, music, and year-round programming for all ages. The venue is equipped with an outdoor patio, rooftop terrace and private event space.
Topgolf has 75 venues in 31 U.S. states and international locations in Dubai, the United Kingdom, Australia and Germany.
“The Topgolf concept appeals to all ages, and everyone will benefit from the revenue that will be directed toward the betterment of the county’s Regional Parks system,” Hagman said. The county has nine regional parks and several other recreational attractions.
Persons interested in working at Topgolf can visit https://topgolf.com/us/company/careers/
For more information, including hours of operation and pricing, visit https://topgolf.com/us/ontario/
