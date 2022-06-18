Representative Norma J. Torres (D-35th District) announced on June 9 that she included two major Fontana projects as part of H.R. 7776, the Water Resources Development Act of 2022, that was approved by the House.
The proposed legislation authorizes water development and infrastructure projects that are later funded by the House Committee on Appropriations.
Torres is seeking $12 million for the Cypress Storm Drain System and $4 million for the Sierra Avenue Storm Water Protection Diversion System in Fontana.
In addition, she is seeking funding for two additional projects in Ontario and two in Rialto.
“I am proud to have included six projects that will revitalize the Inland Empire. When we invest in water infrastructure, we are investing in economic development,” said Torres. “These projects will reduce flooding, increase access to clean water, and create good jobs. With the Water Resources Development Act of 2022 passing through the House, we are one step closer to strengthening our water infrastructure.
“As Southern California experiences extreme water shortages, this legislation and investments will allow our localities to address this challenge. I’m proud to see these investments coming to three of our major cities in the Inland Empire and will continue to fight to ensure these projects are part of the final bill.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.