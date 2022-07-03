Two projects in Fontana, including one which would support low-income housing, would receive government funds next year if a proposal by Congresswoman Norma J. Torres (D-35th District) is approved.
The government funding bills must still be passed by the entire House of Representatives and U.S. Senate, and signed by the president, before taking effect, Torres said.
She is proposing to provide $4 million for the Courtplace Housing Development in order to complete 106 units of affordable housing for very-low income and low-income persons and families.
Torres is also seeking $750,000 for the Pacific Electric Trail improvement project, which would install drought tolerant landscaping, exercise equipment, seating areas, and education signage along Segment 1 of the trail in Fontana.
Overall in her district, Torres has included 15 projects totaling more than $19.5 million for the Fiscal Year 2023 government funding bills.
“These projects address some of our communities’ most imminent concerns and needs, from public safety, to improving aging infrastructure, to expanding educational and enrichment opportunities for our youth,” said Torres. “My constituents elected me to represent their needs and make sure their tax dollars are spent responsibly. I am proud to fulfill that duty by including these projects in our Appropriations bills for FY2023 and will continue to work with my colleagues to help ensure they pass in the House and Senate.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.