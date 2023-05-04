Congresswoman Norma J. Torres (D-35th District) recently announced that she submitted 15 proposed community projects, which if funded would bring a total of more than $43 million directly to her district.
One of the proposed projects is the Downtown Fontana Revitalization Project. She is seeking $2.5 million, which would be used to create essential infrastructure improvements to enhance pedestrian access and safety, promote public safety, and support economic development in Fontana’s downtown area.
The submissions were made to the House Appropriations Committee as it kicks off the Fiscal Year (FY) 2024 Community Project Funding process. During FY22 and FY23, Torres secured $34 million for community projects to benefit Inland Empire residents.
“As a member of the House Appropriations Committee, which oversees all federal spending, I continue to deliver federal resources to the Inland Empire and advance local projects at the federal level,” said Congresswoman Torres. “This year we had many impressive applications for community project funding, and these 15 projects will invest in our shared priorities, including public safety, accessible public transportation, affordable housing, clean drinking water, and local infrastructure. It is my hope that even in a divided government Congress will continue to work in a bipartisan manner to fund these investments.”
In addition to the downtown Fontana project, Torres submitted a proposal for funding for the CARE Team K9 Suicide Prevention and Intervention Program as well as for projects in the cities of Upland, Eastvale, Montclair, Ontario, Pomona, Rancho Cucamonga, and San Bernardino.
