A tow truck crashed into a power pole in Fontana on Nov. 19, according to the Fontana Police Department.
At about 8:17 p.m., officers were dispatched to a non-injury single-vehicle traffic collision at Oleander and Baseline avenues.
Officers conducted an investigation and ended up arresting the driver on a DUI charge.
Additionally, the tow truck was impounded, and Southern California Edison was notified about the damaged power pole.
----- ALSO on the night of Nov. 19, the Fontana P.D. had planned to conduct a DUI checkpoint, but it was called off due to the very strong winds. Another checkpoint will be held later, police said.
