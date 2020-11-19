A Christmas Gift Collection Drive-Thru event will be held on Dec. 5.
San Bernardino County 2nd District Supervisor Janice Rutherford and her Youth Council are partnering with Children's Fund to collect toys, gift cards, and other items for local foster youth.
The event will take place from 10 a.m. to noon at 8575 Haven Avenue in Rancho Cucamonga.
Persons wanting to donate gifts can leave the items in their trunk, and the Youth Council members will collect them upon arrival. Donors will receive wrapped treats prepared by local nonprofit groups.
For more information, call (909) 387-4833.
