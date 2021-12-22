A festive Christmas celebration was held at Foothill Builders Mart/True Value in Fontana on Dec. 18.
Alicia Ochoa, founder of the HOPEful GOoDy Bag, a local nonprofit organization, held the third annual toy giveaway and said it was successful.
“More than 100 children had free photos taken with Santa and went home with a present,” she said. “So many smiling faces with our children, and happy vendors that showcased their crafts, talents, and passions.”
Ochoa appreciated the 17 vendors who participated in the event, and she said she was very thankful for the hospitality shown by store manager Cliff Owen and all of the Foothill Builders Mart employees.
She said some of the toy drive was facilitated by DeJonaé Shaw, a candidate for the 2nd District seat on the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors. The big donation was provided by Jim Williams with Jurupa Valley Adopt a Family.
