A heavy rainstorm caused the temporary closing of a street in northern Fontana on Dec. 14, according to the Fontana Police Department.
Due to the flooding of a temporary utility trench, Sierra Avenue (southbound lanes only) between Walnut Street and Micallef Street was closed, said Public Information Officer Daniel Romero.
Repairs are expected to be completed and the roadway reopened by Wednesday, Dec. 15, Romero said.
Southbound traffic was being detoured west on Walnut Street, south on Juniper Avenue, and east on Baseline Avenue to Sierra.
Motorists were advised to expect traffic delays within the area and to use alternate routes whenever possible. (Residents turning onto Sierra from Micallef will be able to go north or south.)
Residents with questions can contact Jeff Kim, the engineering manager, at (909) 350-6724 or via email at jkim@fontana.org.
