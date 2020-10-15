Lane closures will take place on the northbound Interstate 15 Freeway during the upcoming weekend, resulting in increased traffic congestion, Caltrans said.
Because of an ongoing pavement rehabilitation project, 55-hour weekend lane closures are planned from Friday, Oct. 16 at 10 p.m. until Monday, Oct. 19, at 4 a.m. on northbound I-15 from Sierra Avenue at the northern tip of Fontana to Glen Helen Parkway in Devore.
All but one lane will be closed continuously throughout the weekend. The northbound I-15 Sierra on ramp and Glen Helen Parkway off ramp will be closed.
The Sierra off ramp and Glen Helen on ramp will remain open.
Motorists are advised not to detour through the Rosena Ranch or Lytle Creek communities.
