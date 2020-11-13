A major road project will cause heavy traffic congestion on Interstate 15 north of Fontana during the weekend of Nov. 13-16, Caltrans said.
There will be 55-hour lane and ramp closures on northbound I-15 from Sierra Avenue (in the northern tip of Fontana) to Glen Helen Parkway in Devore beginning Friday, Nov. 13 at 10 p.m. and continuing through Monday, Nov. 16 at 4 a.m.
All but one lane will be closed during the pavement work. The northbound I-15 Sierra on ramp and Glen Helen Parkway off ramp will also be closed.
A detour is on eastbound 210 to northbound Interstate 215 back to the I-15.
Motorists are advised not to detour through the Lytle Creek and Rosena Ranch communities. Drivers are instead urged to use the 210 Freeway eastbound to Interstate 215 northbound to I-15 for the detour.
