A two-vehicle traffic collision took place in Fontana on Nov. 27, according to the Fontana Police Department.
At about 9:28 p.m., officers were dispatched to a report of a crash in the 9500 block of Alder Avenue.
One person complained of pain and was treated at the scene by San Bernardino County Fire / Medics, police said.
