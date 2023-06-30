The City of Fontana will be starting construction of an interim traffic signal project at Cherry Avenue and South Highland Avenue starting on Monday, July 10.
The majority of the construction operations will take place between the hours of 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
The construction is expected to be complete during the month of August. In the meantime, motorists are asked to take alternate routes when possible.
For more information, call the city’s Engineering Department at (909) 350-7610.
