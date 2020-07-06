A traffic signal will be installed at the intersection of Jurupa and Live Oak avenues in southern Fontana, according to a news release by the City of Fontana.
Crews are scheduled to begin construction of the signal on Monday, July 6, and work is expected to take two months, with an estimated completion in late August. Roadwork will take place between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Roadwork consists of the construction of a traffic signal, including the installation of traffic signal poles and underground utility work, along with street and sidewalk improvements.
For more information, contact the City of Fontana Engineering Department at (909) 350-7610.
