A traffic signal will be installed at the intersection of Valley Boulevard and Almond Avenue in the southwest area of Fontana, the city said in a news release.
Construction is scheduled to begin on Monday, May 17 and will last four several months.
Construction will take place between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. The estimated date of completion is October.
The construction will have a significant impact on traffic flow as the project will be reconstructing the entire intersection as well as upgrading the storm drain, sidewalk, curb, gutter, and asphalt concrete pavement.
Advance notifications will be provided by the contractor to any resident or business that may be directly affected.
Residents who have questions about the project can contact the Engineering Department at (909) 350-7610.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.