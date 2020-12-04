Lane closures due to roadwork are planned on the southbound Interstate 15 Freeway north of Fontana during the upcoming weekend, according to Caltrans.
The following closures will take place from Friday, Dec. 4 at 8 p.m. to Sunday, Dec. 6 at noon:
• The southbound I-15 lanes 2, 3, and 4 will be closed from Glen Helen Parkway to Sierra Avenue. One lane will remain open for traffic at all times.
• Southbound Glen Helen on ramp – closed.
• Southbound Sierra Avenue off ramp – closed.
Motorists are advised not to detour through the Rosena Ranch or Lytle Creek communities, and instead should use Route 210 eastbound to the I-215 northbound.
