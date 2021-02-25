Traffic will be congested on the northbound Interstate 15 Freeway near Fontana this weekend (Feb. 27-28) because of road renovation, according to Caltrans.
Contractors will remove and replace pavement and shut down lanes 2, 3, and 4 on the northbound freeway from Sierra Avenue (in the northern tip of Fontana) to Glen Helen Parkway in Devore.
From Friday, Feb. 26 at 11 p.m. to Monday, March 1 at 4 a.m., only one lane will be open for traffic.
In addition, the I-15 southbound Sierra Avenue on-ramp and Sierra Avenue off-ramp will be closed.
Caltrans urges motorists to plan ahead to avoid delays and use an alternate route.
Motorists are urged to NOT detour through the Rosena Ranch or Lytle Creek communities as this causes congestion throughout the neighborhoods, Caltrans said.
