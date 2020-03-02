Senior Public Works Inspector Travis Robertson works to keep the City of Fontana's infrastructure safe for residents by doing what he loves most, which is using a critical eye to ensure all projects are the best that they can be.
From utility projects to capital improvement projects, Robertson and his fellow inspectors perform inspections on an array of projects occurring throughout the city. The team members share all projects, alternating who inspects based on their schedule.
"It is truly a team effort and I can't take full credit for any project. I couldn't do it without the help of all our team," Robertson emphasized.
His upcoming schedule includes inspecting the Sierra Avenue Street Widening Project between Baseline Avenue and Foothill Boulevard.
He also inspected for the installation of traffic signals at the Fontana/Merrill/Oleander intersection and Cypress/San Bernardino intersection, as well as for the installation of the Auto Center Monument and Miller Amphitheater parking stalls on Seville Avenue.
Robertson is also responsible for keeping everything moving between contractors, developers, and city staff in order to complete the project with proper documentation, all the while ensuring the safety of the public and the best interests of Fontana.
He began his career with the City of Fontana in 2014 as a Public Works inspector and was soon promoted to senior inspector. he previously worked on the contractor's side with a company for 25 years in the paving industry before switching gears to work for local government.
"I couldn’t have made a better choice; I love it here. I’ve worked with many other agencies throughout my career and trust me, it doesn’t get much better than [Fontana]," Robertson said.
He begins his mornings by reviewing inspections that are scheduled and balancing the workload for the day, but that's the only thing routine about his day.
"Every day is different. That's the fun part … The only thing typical about our team's day is that the surprises never end," he said.
Much effort goes into the overall constructability of a project's design, as well as coordinating contractors and utility companies.
However, Robertson thoroughly enjoys problem-solving alongside his team when an issue arises.
"It is gratifying to see a team effort pay off. The growth of our team continues to progress with each project, and is evident when you see past issues being resolved in the design phase of new projects," he said.
In his free time, he can be found camping and spending time with his family and friends. He and his wife of 26 years take great pride in raising their two daughters.
"For me, it's all about family. That's what is most important," he said. His youngest daughter is currently in her first year of college, and his oldest is in her last year of nursing school.
Robertson attended Southern Illinois University on a full-ride football scholarship, and he is an avid Green Bay Packers fan. Although he may be teased about it, a lot of people don't know that he is a huge "Harry Potter" fan as well.
For more information about upcoming city projects, visit the Public Works webpage.
