Sequoia Middle School received a special gift from a local legislator on April 16.
Assemblymember Freddie Rodriguez (D-52nd District) donated a tree to the school in honor of Earth Day (which is being celebrated on April 22).
Rodriguez, whose district includes the western unincorporated area of Fontana, gathered with school leaders for the tree planting ceremony in front of the school.
"This tree has a bright future," Rodriguez said. "It will grow into something beautiful, like our kids. I'm glad to be able to work with this school in Fontana to bring a tree here and help our environment."
Students were not present for the event because they are still involved in distance learning, but they will get a chance to see the tree when in-person instruction returns to the school in the upcoming weeks.
"This event is symbolic of a new beginning for our students as they come back to school," said Assistant Principal Kim Moyer.
