A truck and trailer crashed on the northbound Interstate 13 Freeway in Fontana on Feb. 27, injuring one person and killing several cows, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
The trailer was loaded with two dozen head of cattle and one horse, the Fire Department said on Twitter.
A fire erupted at the scene but was extinguished by firefighters. The injury to the person was minor.
The Ranch Cucamonga Fire Department and a veterinarian were on scene assisting with the sedation and extrication of animals, the Fire Department said.
The horse and seven head of cattle were treated for various injuries, but the remaining animals died.
