A truck carrying glass crashed into a parked vehicle in Fontana on the night of Nov. 23, spreading shattered glass all over a local street.
The incident occurred in the area of Citrus Avenue and Elaine Drive.
The San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the scene and was able to get the driver out of the overturned vehicle.
The driver was not injured, but was detained during an investigation of possible DUI, authorities said.
