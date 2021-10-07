A 47-year-old Fontana man has been arrested for allegedly murdering a man at a trucking distribution center in Chino, according to the Chino Police Department.
On Oct. 6 at about 11 p.m., police received a 911 call of a person down in the 6700 block of Bickmore Avenue.
When officers arrived, they located a man who had multiple stab wounds to his upper torso. The 61-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers detained the suspect, who was in possession of a knife believed to be used in the killing.
Miguel Viveros of Fontana was arrested on suspicion of murder and was booked into West Valley Detention Center, where he was being held without bail.
Detectives’ preliminary investigation indicates that both the suspect and victim are truck drivers who were dropping off deliveries at the location when a dispute ensued. The motive and exact circumstances of the dispute are under investigation.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Pry at (909) 334-3172.
