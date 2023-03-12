A man was arrested on suspicion of DUI after his truck smashed into a tow truck in Fontana on March 10, according to the Fontana Police Department.
The incident took place at about 10:10 p.m. near the intersection of Arrow Boulevard and Tamarind Avenue.
During the Investigation, officers determined that Glenn Brooks, 63, was allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol and was placed under arrest.
Because Brooks was involved in an accident, he was taken to Kaiser Permanente Medical Center for a medical clearance before being booked at West Valley Detention Center, said Fontana Police Public Information Officer Daniel Romero.
No other injuries were reported.
