A truck that was stolen in Fontana was found in Jurupa Valley, and two suspects were arrested in connection with the case, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.
On Dec. 1 at about 2:45 p.m., Riverside County Sheriff’s deputies assigned to the Jurupa Valley Station were conducting pro-active enforcement in the area of Mission Boulevard and Glen Street. Deputies saw two men sitting inside a suspicious vehicle near a smoke shop.
After conducting a stop, deputies learned that the truck was stolen out of Fontana.
The driver, Roberto Villalpando, 42, of Riverside was also allegedly in possession of methamphetamine.
The passenger, Antonio Felix, 41, of Jurupa Valley was taken into custody for outstanding felony warrants.
Both Villalpando and Felix were booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center.
