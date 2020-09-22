Twelve deaths related to the coronavirus have been reported at Citrus Nursing Center in Fontana, according to the San Bernardino County Department of Public Health.
A total of 101 persons at the facility have tested positive for COVID-19, the county said in its daily update on Sept. 22.
The 101 persons include 65 facility residents and 36 staff members, the county said on the "Outbreak" page on the COVID-19 website.
Many nursing homes in San Bernardino County have been severely impacted by the coronavirus, and the outbreak at Citrus Nursing Center is one of the deadliest in the county.
There have been 21 deaths at Cedar Mountain Post-Acute Care Facility in Yucaipa, 16 deaths at Assistencia Villa Rehabilitation and Care Center in Redlands, and 14 each at Las Colinas Post Acute in Ontario and Medical Center Convalescent Hospital in San Bernardino. In addition, 13 deaths have been reported at Redlands Healthcare Center in Redlands.
