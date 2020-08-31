Twelve Fontana residents were chosen to serve on the Fontana Police Chief's Roundtable committee that was created recently.
The new committee is focusing on community public safety concerns and implementing tangible activities to improve service to residents, according to Police Chief William Green.
City officials said they were very pleased with the response from the community to serve on the committee, which was formed in the wake of national protests following the death of Minnesota resident George Floyd at the hands of a police officer on May 25.
The Roundtable members have met once so far to establish their operating ground rules and receive a briefing on the basics of the Police Department’s organizational structure.
The 12 Roundtable members range from college students to retired grandparents. The committee is comprised of five men and seven women who are also reflective of the city’s racial and ethnic diversity, the city said.
There are three members from each of the four geographic patrol areas of the city. Fontana's 55 square miles are divided into four patrol areas as follows:
• Area 1 - All areas north of Route 210 Freeway
• Area 2 - Area from the 210 Freeway south to Foothill Boulevard
• Area 3 - Area between Foothill and the Interstate 10 Freeway
• Area 4 - All areas south of the I-10 Freeway.
