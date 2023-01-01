Twelve people were injured in a multi-vehicle collision in Jurupa Valley, just south of Fontana, on Dec. 31, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
The incident took place at 10 a.m. on Sierra Avenue near Armstrong Road, over the hill from Fontana past the Oak Quarry Golf Club.
Five persons suffered moderate injuries and seven more persons had minor injuries, the Fire Department said on Twitter.
The roadway was closed down for about an hour while injured people were transported to hospitals.
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department was overseeing the investigation.
