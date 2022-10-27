Twenty people were arrested after a “shots fired” call led investigators to an illegal cockfighting event in Bloomington, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
The incident occurred on Oct. 24 at 8:20 a.m., when deputies from the Fontana Station responded to the 12000 block of S. Cactus Avenue.
When deputies arrived, they saw people fleeing the scene in large numbers. During a safety sweep, deputies located evidence of cockfighting.
Deputies K. Lunde and J. Francis of the the Rural Crimes Division were requested to assist with the investigation.
During the investigation, 20 arrests were made, with another 120 subjects were identified for further investigation involving participation of gambling and other crimes related to being present at the event.
More than $12,000 believed to be entry fees, gambling money, and potential prize money was seized.
A loaded firearm, believed to have been discarded by fleeing subjects, was located at the scene, in addition to several kits full of cockfighting paraphernalia (spur/gaff blades).
About 650 birds were at the location, with the majority showing signs of being raised and trained for the purpose of fighting, the Sheriff’s Department said.
The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy K. Lunde or Deputy J. Francis of the Rural Crimes Division/ Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station at (760) 248-7655. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME.
