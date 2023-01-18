A man and woman who were riding bicycles died when they were struck by an alleged drunk driver in Rancho Cucamonga, just west of Fontana, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On Jan. 17 at about 8:20 p.m., deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Station's Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) responded to the area of Foothill Boulevard and Etiwanda Avenue for a traffic collision involving a Kia sedan and two bicyclists.
When deputies arrived, the 33-year-old female victim was deceased. The second victim, a 41-year-old man, was transported by American Medical Response to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries. Both of the unidentified victims were transients from Upland, according to the Sheriff's Department.
Based on the preliminary investigation, the Kia was traveling east on Foothill, east of Etiwanda. The driver passed traffic on the right in the marked bicycle lane. The bicyclists rode westbound on Foothill in the bicycle lane traveling against the flow of traffic. The driver of the Kia collided into the bicyclists and fled the scene.
Immediately following the collision in Rancho Cucamonga, the driver was involved in a non-injury traffic collision in Fontana. The driver was arrested and identified as Robert Gubany, a 23-year-old Fontana resident.
Gubany displayed signs and symptoms of being under the influence of alcohol, the Sheriff's Department said. Gubany was booked at West Valley Detention Center on charges of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and driving under the influence of alcohol. Gubany was being held in lieu of $250,000 bail.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact investigators at (909) 477-2800. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.
