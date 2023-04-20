Two competing bills focusing on regulations for warehouse development are being proposed in the California Legislature, and one of them — the less restrictive measure — is being supported by the Fontana City Council.
During the April 11 meeting, the City Council voted 4-1 to state its support for AB 1748, a bill backed by Assemblymember James Ramos (D-San Bernardino). Councilmember Jesus “Jesse” Sandoval cast the “No” vote.
At the same time, the City Council went on record in opposition of AB 1000, a proposal by Assembly Majority Leader Eloise Gomez Reyes (D-Colton).
Both Reyes and Ramos represent residents of Fontana and other nearby cities.
The path forward for both bills is uncertain. A similar proposal by Reyes last year was fiercely debated and did not pass.
The warehouse issue has been extremely controversial in Fontana for many years, with supporters saying that the logistics centers are valuable because they create many jobs, and opponents saying that the warehouses should be curtailed because they cause major environmental problems.
----- THE RAMOS BILL would adhere to standards agreed upon in a settlement last year by the Sierra Club San Gorgonio Chapter, California Attorney General Rob Bonta and developers to minimize the impacts of the warehouse project in Fontana, Ramos said in a news release.
AB 1748, would require developers to use the scientific information used to create the Fontana settlement for future warehouse siting and construction in Riverside and San Bernardino counties or adhere to local requirements.
“AB 1748 is a balanced approach to warehouse siting by allowing local jurisdictions to develop policies for their communities or follow the model set out last year after vigorous debate and hard won compromise. It addresses the need to mitigate vital health concerns important to all of us while protecting critical product supply chains around the globe, nation and state. We saw what happens when ports and other transportation hubs are stalled for products such as baby formula, medicine, food products and building materials are held up,” Ramos said.
AB 1748 is sponsored by the California State Council of Laborers and the Inland Empire Economic Partnership and is supported by various groups. Among the bill’s backers are San Bernardino County, the Building Industry Association of Southern California, and unions for carpenters, contractors and iron workers.
The bill will get its first hearing on April 26 in the Assembly Local Government Committee.
----- MEANWHILE, the Reyes bill was approved by the Assembly Natural Resources Committee in an 8-3 vote on April 17. The proposal is next scheduled to be heard in the Assembly Local Government Committee.
AB 1000 would permit local governments to approve construction of large warehouses and logistics centers of more than 100,000 square feet only when they are 1,000 feet from sensitive receptors such as schools, homes and daycares. Local governments would also be able to approve construction of these facilities as close as 750 feet from a sensitive receptor when specific mitigation measures are followed to reduce negative community impacts, Reyes said in a news release.
“Today was an important initial step in moving AB 1000 through the legislative process,” Reyes said. “I am encouraged by the diverse group of stakeholders including healthcare professionals, environmentalists, and organized labor who joined us in calling for balance between warehouse construction and community quality of life. I look forward to continuing to engage with stakeholders on all sides of this issue as this legislation moves forward.”
----- DURING THE CITY COUNCIL MEETING, Mayor Pro Tem Peter Garcia said he supported AB 1748 in part because it preserves local control.
Sandoval disagreed with his four colleagues. He said that in the consent calendar, the city only provided information in favor of AB 1748 and against AB 1000, without balancing it out with information in favor of AB 1000 and against AB 1748.
Several people said during the public comments portion of the meeting that the city should support Reyes’ bill. Students from the Robert Redford Conservancy at Pitzer College emphasized that AB 1000 would not stop warehouses from being built; the bill would simply put reasonable restrictions on them.
However, Jimmy Elrod, representing hundreds of members of carpenters’ unions, said that Ramos’ proposal would be effective at both protecting the environment and sustaining and creating good-paying jobs. Elrod said that AB 1748 would be the “most viable and practical solution” in terms of industrial development.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.