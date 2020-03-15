Two carjacking suspects were arrested in Fontana on March 14, according to the Fontana Police Department.
Graveyard Officers J. Landaverde and L. Ortiz located a stolen vehicle in Fontana that was reported as a carjacked vehicle from Tustin a day earlier.
The suspects were arrested without further incident, and booked on numerous charges related to the vehicle theft, police said in a Facebook post.
The incident took place in the 16300 block of Foothill Boulevard.
