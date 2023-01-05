Two cars were involved in a collision in northwestern Fontana on Jan. 3, according to the Fontana Police Department.
At about 9:51 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Baseline and Cherry avenues for a crash between a 2020 Infinity and a 2019 BMW, said Fontana Police Public Information Officer Daniel Romero.
No persons were injured in the crash.
One of the drivers, He Xiangxin, 22, was arrested on suspicion of DUI.
