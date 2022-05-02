Two children were injured in a two-vehicle traffic collision in Fontana on April 30, and a driver was arrested on charges of DUI and child endangerment, according to the Fontana Police Department.
At about 7 p.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of Etiwanda Avenue and Santa Ana Avenue in the southwestern area of the city.
During the investigation, it was learned from witnesses that a gray Toyota Camry was southbound on Etiwanda and drove into the northbound oncoming lanes of traffic and struck a northbound vehicle as it was stopped at the red light at Santa Ana.
The driver of the Toyota got out of the vehicle and allegedly began throwing empty beer cans onto the side of the road prior to police arriving, according to a Facebook post by the P.D.
After officers arrived, they discovered that in the Toyota Camry were two children, ages 1 and 3, in the rear seat area. Both children were in car seats but not properly attached in the seats. The children were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The passengers in the other vehicle refused medical attention at the scene.
The driver of the Toyota Camry was found to be allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash and was arrested.
Anyone who may have further information or witnessed the collision is asked to contact the Fontana P.D. Traffic Division at (909) 350-7740.
