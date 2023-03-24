Two construction workers were rescued after being trapped in a trench under a broken concrete slab in Fontana on the afternoon of March 24, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
The workers were involved in the city’s major road construction project in the 7600 block of Sierra Avenue.
The concrete slab from a building foundation collapsed, initially trapping the workers. The Fire Department responded to the scene and successfully extricated both victims.
The two workers were being evaluated by firefighter/paramedics for lower extremity injuries, the Fire Department said.
