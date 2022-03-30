Two deputies have been honored for their lifesaving efforts during an incident last year, according to a recent Facebook post by the Fontana Station of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
Last October, Fontana Deputies Trevor Barkley and Matthew Izquierdo responded to a possible stabbing call in the Mt. Baldy area, the Facebook post said. They located a blood trail and followed it for several miles over rugged terrain in over 85 degree heat.
Barkley found the victim in a remote cabin and learned that he had suffered a stab wound to his abdomen. Barkley and Izquierdo provided medical aid to the victim, who was later taken to a hospital.
For their actions, they were both given the Award of Distinguished Service.
Barkley is still serving at the Fontana Station, while Izquierdo is now with the Yucaipa Station.
“Congratulations to the both of you!” the Facebook post said.
