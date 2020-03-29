Two deputy sheriffs assigned to corrections in San Bernardino County tested positive for the COVID-19 virus on March 29.
The deputies are resting at home at this time and are experiencing flu-like symptoms, according to Sheriff John McMahon.
The deputies entered self-quarantine due to an onset of flu-like symptoms prior to receiving test results and have been off of work for a week.
"We are currently investigating how they were infected. Although we do not know when and where the deputies were exposed to the virus, we continue to encourage all members to heed the warnings of health officials while on and off duty," McMahon said.
"Out of respect for our deputies, no additional details regarding their identity or medical treatment will be released."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.