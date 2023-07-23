For helping to identify a suspect, Dispatchers Shannon Behrse and Laura Asten were honored as the Fontana Police Department’s Employees of the Month for May.
Aston and Behrse were recognized during a recent Fontana City Council meeting.
On May 23, officers were dispatched to the Miller Center in central Fontana in reference to a suspicious U-Haul van that had been parked all day. Officers located the van but did not locate any suspects or evidence left behind that would indicate who the suspect was.
Without being asked to do so, Behrse and Asten began looking through city surveillance video and discovered when the van was parked and observed a male subject exit the van and began walking northbound away from the stolen vehicle.
They continued monitoring video and observed the same male suspect get into a different vehicle parked near the Fontana Police Station.
The dispatchers both immediately began researching the renter of the van and located a family member of the renter who perfectly matched the suspect who was driving the U-Haul. They continued their research and discovered the male suspect had previously been stopped in the vehicle that was parked near the police station.
Through their investigation, the suspect was able to be positively identified, and the case was sent to detectives for suspect apprehension.
“Dispatchers Behrse and Asten are being commended for their excellent work on this case,” said Fontana Police Chief Michael Dorsey. “Their dedication and exceptional performance demonstrated during this incident assisted officers in
identifying the suspect who fled the scene. Their commitment to providing accurate information, conducting thorough research and effective communication with officers led to a successful resolution to this incident.
“Dispatchers Behrse and Asten’s collaborative approach and dedication to their roles as dispatchers reflect the highest standards of our organization and is just a small example of the great\ work demonstrated by our entire dispatch unit on a daily basis. Our dispatch team’s ability to navigate various databases, cross-reference information and relay it to our officers in a clear and concise manner showcases their exceptional resourcefulness and problem-solving skills. Thank you for your exceptional work and dedication to our community.”
