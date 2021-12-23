Two families were displaced when a fire caused major damage to a home in Fontana on Dec. 22, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
At 8:26 a.m., crews were dispatched to a reported structure fire in the 17300 block of Ramona Avenue, said Battalion Chief Mike McClintock.
Crews arrived in four minutes to find smoke showing from a rear home on the property. Crews initiated an offensive fire attack, working to control the fire and find any potential victims. The fire was ultimately knocked down in about 30 minutes.
The families were able to escape from the blaze, but a deceased dog was later found inside the house.
The Red Cross was requested to assist with temporary housing assistance. A total of four adults, five children and a dog were displaced.
San Bernardino County Fire responded with three engines, a truck company, medic squad, ambulance, battalion chief and a fire investigator. Rialto Fire assisted with an engine company.
