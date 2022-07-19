Two brothers from Fontana were arrested at the end of a lengthy standoff after one of them allegedly fired a gun at a victim during a recent incident in Fontana, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
The victim was not struck by the gunfire and there were no reports of injuries.
On July 18 at 5:54 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a subject with a firearm near the intersection of Beech Avenue and Whittram Avenue in the unincorporated western area of Fontana.
The victim told deputies he was inside a gated yard, near the intersection, when Travis Williams, 20, and Brandon Williams, 25, were involved in an argument. Travis Williams allegedly shot at the victim, which caused him to run out of the incident location.
Deputies found corroborating information which indicated Travis and Brandon were hiding nearby while likely armed with a firearm. Deputies contained the location and requested assistance from several agencies, including the Rancho Cucamonga Sheriff Station, Central Sheriff Station, Fontana Police Department, Rialto Police Department, and the California Highway Patrol.
Deputies on the ground and Sheriff’s Aviation made numerous announcements for the suspects to exit and surrender, but they would not comply, the Sheriff’s Department said.
Members of the Sheriff’s Specialized Enforcement Division (SED) responded and later served warrants at the location. During the warrant services, the two brothers were located and arrested, the Sheriff's Department said.
Evidence consistent with a shooting was located at the scene, the Sheriff’s Department said.
Both suspects were booked into West Valley Detention Center on felony charges.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Fontana Sheriff’s Station at (909) 356-6767. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.