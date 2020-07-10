Two Fontana City Council seats will be contested in the presidential general election which will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Voters living in Districts 2 and 3 will vote for persons to represent them for four-year terms.
District 2 includes much of the central area of the city, while District 3 includes the eastern and northeastern parts of Fontana.
The two City Council members whose four-year terms expire in November are Jesse Armendarez and Jesse Sandoval. Armendarez is seeking the 5th District seat on the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors in this election.
Fontana was divided into four districts in 2017, and voters residing in Districts 1 and 4 cast their ballots in the 2018 election and so will not be voting for a City Council office this year.
To run for city office, a person must be:
• A United States citizen
• Eighteen years of age or older
• A resident and registered voter of the City of Fontana at the time nomination papers are issued
• City Council member candidates must be residents and registered voters of the district they are seeking to represent at the time nomination papers are issued.
The nomination period for the above offices will begin on July 13 and will close on Aug. 7.
Nomination papers will be available by appointment only at the Fontana City Clerk’s Office beginning July 13 at 5 p.m.
For more information regarding the election, contact the City Clerk’s Office at (909) 350-7602 or visit www.fontana.org.
